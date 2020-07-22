Cummings Creek Road to Close in Middlebury Township, Tioga County

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project set to begin next week will close Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Middlebury Township, Tioga County, between T-829 (State Road) and T-656 (Southard Road).

On, Monday, July 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete Box Culvert. Work will include removal of the existing bridge, new approach work, drainage work, new guiderail and line painting.

A detour using Route 249 and Route 49 will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2 of 2020, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News