Cummings Creek Road to Close in Middlebury Township, Tioga County

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project set to begin next week will close Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Middlebury Township, Tioga County, between T-829 (State Road) and T-656 (Southard Road).

On, Monday, July 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete Box Culvert. Work will include removal of the existing bridge, new approach work, drainage work, new guiderail and line painting.

A detour using Route 249 and Route 49 will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2 of 2020, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

