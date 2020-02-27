CSBC Helps Families in Australia Impacted By Fires

From the Catholic Schools of Broome County:

Catholic Schools of Broome County is helping families of a Catholic School in Australia impacted by devastating wildfires. Lumen Christi College (K-12) is located in Pambula Beach on the Far South Coast of New South Wales.

Families have lost homes and businesses and are in deep shock from the scale of the disaster. CSBC set a goal to raise $2,000 to donate to Lumen Christi College. The funds can be used for food vouchers, school uniforms and supplies.

In February, all schools held “dress down days” where students paid $1 to dress down.

At Seton Catholic Central, students in Mimi Suh’s 10th grade English class participate in Google 20 Time service projects.

Students John Pupillo-Gerchman and Olivia Snyder started “Bands for a Cause” which sells wrist bands to make money for selected causes. They chose to do a fundraiser for the CBSC Australia campaign.

Additionally, Suh has invited John and Olivia to attend the WE Day event in Baltimore in March. WE Day celebrates student involvement in service projects.

Sister Brigid O’Mahoney collected prayer cards and letters from students and families to send to Lumen Christi College along with the donation.