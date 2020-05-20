Crouch signs letter to Governor asking for special needs representation on Re-imagine Education Advisory Council

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

Assemblyman Cliff Crouch (R-Bainbridge) joined his colleagues last week in sending a letter to the governor requesting that special needs students in New York have representation on the governor’s “Reimagine Education Advisory Board.” Currently, special needs students and some regions of the state are lacking representation on the governor’s new advisory board created to develop eLearning as a norm in New York state.

Crouch has been critical of the idea of “reimagining education” in New York, writing a column earlier this month defending teachers and the in-person learning experience.

“I still strongly believe that in-person classroom learning should remain the primary source of education in New York,” said Crouch. “Yet, if the governor is going to make an advisory board to brainstorm ways to make eLearning a new norm, he should at least ensure that all students, including those with special needs, have proper representation in the matter. I find it hard to believe that this wasn’t the case in the first place.”