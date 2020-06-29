Crouch sends Governor letter encouraging reopening of gyms in phase four

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

Assemblyman Cliff Crouch (R-Bainbridge) sent a letter to the governor today requesting that gyms once again be included in Phase Four of reopening. For months it was presented to New Yorkers that gyms, movie theaters and malls would all be included in Phase Four of reopening, but on Monday the governor changed his plan and they are to remain closed.

Crouch made note that over the last few days he has heard from gym owners in his district who are struggling and have provided guidelines they believe will allow a safe return of the industry.

“The governor needs to stop changing the plan days before these businesses were going to be allowed to reopen,” said Crouch. “Business owners and New Yorkers across the Southern Tier have worked hard to consistently comply with the governor’s guidelines but, unfortunately, he continues to move the goal post. As someone who constantly refers to the facts and the science of a safe reopening, the numbers have pointed to a decline. So I am not sure what the hold up is. There is no reason that we cannot see a safe reopening of these industries like was previously planned with social-distancing guidelines.”