Up to the Minute

BAINBRIDGE, N.Y. - Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) announced his opposition of a bill introduced by an Assembly Democrat recently that would allow the Board of Parole to evaluate all inmates over the age of 55 who have served at least 15 years in prison for possible parole release, even if the inmate has not completed his or her minimum sentence (A.4319).

The New York State Parole Board has taken some serious flak recently after paroling cop-killer Herman Bell, a man who executed two New York City Police Officers. And just last week, Judith Clark was let free, a well-known domestic terrorist who was the accomplice of a crime that left two police officers and a security officer dead.



“I think that there are serious flaws with the wording of this legislation that could lead to the parole of some dangerous individuals,” said Crouch. “The bill does not specify crimes that would be excluded from the program, leaving the discretion completely up to the parole board. Unfortunately, this very parole board has set a dangerous precedent in recent years letting cop killers and domestic terrorists walk free. Who else is next? What type of message does this send to individuals who break the law, the victims and their families?”

