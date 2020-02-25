Crouch Joins Legislators speaking out against green light law

From the office of Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch:

Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) joined senators, Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY), and members of the Assembly Minority Conference today at a press conference in Albany to show their opposition to the Green Light Law.

The Green Light Law, which allows illegal immigrants the right to obtain driver’s licenses, has raised Homeland Security concerns due to it blocking law enforcement’s ability to view DMV files and the records of illegal immigrants who have broken the law.

These restrictions are preventing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from effectively doing their jobs and continuing to conduct ongoing investigations.

“This conflict could have been avoided,” said Crouch. “We should not be allowing people who are here illegally access to driver’s licenses and other privileges that are reserved for law-abiding citizens. The governor has once again allowed his radical agenda to hurt New Yorkers and put the public at risk. The governor needs to come to his senses and meet the federal government in the middle on this issue. Passing the Green Light Law was partisan, fixing it doesn’t have to be.”