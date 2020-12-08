Crouch criticizes Governor’s hiring of four Democratic campaign workers to staff, while freezing hiring’s for others

From the office of Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch:

Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) is taking the Governor to task over his double standards that he continues to impose on state government, versus how he self-regulates. In a time where governments have been asked to have a hiring freeze, Gov. Cuomo has taken it upon himself to hire four democratic campaigners to his administrative staff. As this is yet another example of the governor’s hypocrisy, Crouch is both frustrated and disappointed.

“Our governor holds himself to a different standard compared to the rest of the state, there’s no doubt about that. It becomes more frustrating to tolerate, however, when he continues to utilize language urging unity while at the same time not practicing any principles that encourage unity,” Crouch said. “This executive branch has been acting fast and loose with the rules long before COVID-19, but it’s high time the governor be reined in, and his powers be put in check.”