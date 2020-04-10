Crouch calls for funding to support daily farmers admits COVID-19 pandemic

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

Assemblyman Cliff Crouch (R-Bainbridge) announced today that he is calling on the federal government to pass the “No Farms No Food Act of 2020,” a stimulus package specially targeted for agriculture aimed at reimbursing our farmers at current market price for any lost product related to the COVID-19 crisis. Dairy farmers in New York and throughout the country were dealing with low milk prices and a volatile market long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with New York State PAUSE in effect, many are being forced to dump their milk because processors are turning away farmers’ product because of school and restaurant closures and a lack of buyers.

Crouch hopes the program will be designed so farmers can make note of all the milk they dump and the date and be fully reimbursed for the milk they must dispose of. Crouch said he has been in contact with Sen. Charles Schumer’s office in regard to the issue.

“As a former dairy farmer myself, hearing about our farmers struggling during these already difficult times truly saddens me,” said Crouch. “Our dairy farmers in New York already endure hardships and a volatile market. The last thing they need is to take losses like this on their product. It is my hope that the federal government will address this issue as soon as possible. Just like our small businesses, we need to ensure that our farmers can get through these trying times. I will remain steadfast on the issue until we see movement on the federal level.”