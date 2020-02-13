Crouch bashes Green Light Bill as feds bar New York from trusted travelers program

From the office of Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch:

Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) revisited the controversial issues with New York State’s “Green Light Bill,” which passed last year, after conflict with the federal government about New York residents applying for the Trusted Traveler Program.

The Green Light Bill allows illegal immigrants access to driver’s licenses and raised Homeland Security concerns, moving the federal government to bar New Yorkers from enrolling in or signing up for programs such as Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST.

Current enrollees in the Global Entry program can continue to use their passes until they expire, and TSA’s Pre-Check Program will not be affected.

It is estimated that 150,000 to 200,000 New York residents will lose the service following its expiration, with about 50,000 New Yorkers already in the application process not receiving final approval.

“Once again, the governor is letting his radical, progressive agenda force the federal government to intervene in New York’s affairs,” Crouch said. “The Cuomo Administration is causing legal residents to lose privileges while illegal immigrants are gaining them. The governor and state democrats are choosing illegal over law-abiding citizens and this is unacceptable. I voted against this legislation last year, and I support a meeting between the governor and the president in hopes of finding common ground.”