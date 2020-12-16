COVID-19 Rapid Test Site 12/16

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

In anticipation of inclement weather tonight, 12/16, we have made the decision to close the mobile Broome County COVID-19 Rapid Test Site, stationed at the former Davis College Campus, earlier than normal hours.

On Wednesday, December 16th the site will open at 1 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Those with an appointment scheduled should plan to head to the site earlier in the day for testing – or come to the location on Thursday or Friday.