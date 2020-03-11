COVID-19 Preparedness; An Update from DSP Shows

From DSP Shows:

As a company focused on bringing communities together to enjoy the arts, the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff are always our greatest concern. We continue to monitor the current situation with the novel coronavirus and COVID 19 with our venue partners and the local governments where they are located.

We are taking precautions to help keep the threat to our communities low including additional cleanings and sanitation of venues, adding hand sanitizer stations and making sure all employees and staff are not sick.



We ask that you help us in this task by following the protocols as outlined by the CDC of regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Most importantly, if you are sick or even suspicious of being ill, please stay home. If you have tickets to an event and are sick, please email us at info@dspshows.com and we can transfer your tickets to someone else or work out a voucher for you to attend a future show.



Currently, our shows are all scheduled to go on as planned. If any show is cancelled, refunds will be made automatically. Any changes will be posted to our website and socials as soon as information is available.