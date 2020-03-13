COVID-19 emergency food preparedness

From the Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is closely monitoring the ongoing situation with the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

“We know that low-income families, particularly our seniors, do not have the luxury of stocking up on several weeks worth of food and supplies. We know that many of our clients do not have the ability to endure a leave without pay if their employment suspends during a shutdown,” said Natasha R. Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO. “Nutritious food is essential in maintaining good health, so we are working to ensure our partner pantries have the means to distribute food throughout this uncertain time.”

The safety and well-being of staff, clients, partners and volunteers is a top priority at the Food Bank. Because we rely so heavily on volunteers, we are taking several proactive measures:



• Asking volunteers and staff to remain home if they show any signs of illness.



• Eliminating volunteer handling of open products.



• Requiring staff and volunteers to wash hands and wear gloves before handling food.



We will continue to need the help of volunteers to sort and pack food and supplies for distribution. Many of our regular volunteers are seniors who may be advised to avoid public places.

We will need volunteers to fill in the gap. Volunteer now.

Food Bank staff are visually screening volunteers for signs of illness as they arrive each day. Please know, the Food Bank’s staff already adheres to the highest of food and health safety standard, including strict cleaning and sanitizing practices daily throughout our facility.

In the coming weeks, we will focus on continuing food distribution to our 300+ partner agencies and programs in ways that limit large gatherings of people.



Each month we deliver food through Mobile Food Pantry distributions to 82 sites including 27 senior residential centers. We have begun packing emergency food boxes for “drop and go” delivery to limit person-to-person contact, encouraging clients to take boxes of food without having to congregate in long lines.

Our Programs & Partnerships Coordinators are reaching out to all 41 school districts in the six counties we serve to assess the needs of students and families in the event of school shutdowns.



Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to use our Food Finder tool to locate food pantries, programs and community meals in their community. As we anticipate a volunteer shortage, we encourage clients to call ahead to verify sites will be open at the stated times.



Those who would like to help the Food Bank continue operations through this challenging time may do so with a gift online at https://www.foodbankst.org/ .



We will continue to monitor local, state and federal guidelines and maintain contacts with our community partners and health organizations to ensure best practices for safety while continuing to serve the needs of the community.

As this situation continues to evolve, we will share updates at https://www.foodbankst.org/ and Facebook @foodbanksoutherntier.