COVID-19 Community Response Fund: area funders and United Way of Broome County partner to create Common Grant application for nonprofits to support COVID-19 response

From the United Way of Broome County:

VESTAL, NY – The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation have joined the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance, each donating $10,000 to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. These dollars will go directly toward meeting the most pressing needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broome County foundations, and United Way of Broome County have quickly come together to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a funder collaborative that will provide support for organizations that work with individuals and families most negatively affected by COVID-19.

Nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to mitigate the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the community may apply here. This includes programs that address a specific, demonstrated community need related to local COVID-19 response, proposals that build organizational capacity to respond to COVID-19, and general operating assistance to continue meeting COVID-19 related needs in the community.

Participating foundations and United Way are working collaboratively to accept emergency funding requests, using a shared online application in order to simplify and streamline the process for nonprofits seeking emergency funds. This is an efficient model for area funders to respond quickly to nonprofits in need; it is a model being used by other communities across the country.

“Our goal is to help ease the burden on nonprofits in need in the most efficient way possible. The COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance is an extraordinary example of collective impact that builds on our community’s history of coming together to support one another,” said Deborah Manley, Administrator,

George and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation.

The collaborative funders as of April 6 include: United Way of Broome County, Community Foundation for South Central New York, The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation.

Applications from nonprofits are now being accepted. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.

“Our nonprofit partners are on the frontlines during the COVID-19 public health crisis, delivering critical services, while simultaneously caring for the health and safety of their employees and managing their business operations,” shared Catherine Schwoeffermann, Executive Director, The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation.

“Collaborating with other funders across the region to ensure efficient and timely access to philanthropic dollars will guarantee those resources reach the individuals and families most in need without placing an undue burden on the nonprofit organizations providing them,” said Carol Kresge, Executive Director, Roger Kresge Foundation.

In order to be eligible for funding, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, or other charitable organizations which are qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities. Grants will help fund front line health and human service organizations that have deep roots in the community and are intended to provide a coordinated response to our region’s most immediate needs. Requests for funding from nonprofits need to focus either on programming, capacity building, or operating assistance.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is open to receiving donations. The fund will rapidly deploy flexible resources into the community to support programs and organizations addressing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak across Broome County. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to donate via uwbroome.org/COVID19-ACTION

To donate or get more information:

please visit: uwbroome.org/COVID19-ACTION or text ACTION to 85511