COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance First Round Grant Recipients

From the United Way of Broome County:

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance, led by United Way of Broome County,

Community Foundation for South Central New York, The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation,

The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable

Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation, is pleased to announce the first-round grant

recipients of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. To date, the alliance has awarded

grants totaling nearly $78,000 to 7 local non-profits to ensure Broome County’s most vulnerable

populations receive immediate assistance and ongoing support.



Since launching the fund, over $327,000 has been donated from local foundations,

corporations, individuals, and philanthropic partners to provide organizations working on the

front lines vital resources for our community. The fund includes generous donations from

Visions Federal Credit Union, in the amount of $15,000 and M&T Bank in the amount of

$25,000. “Support like this gives us the ability to truly make a difference during this crisis,” said

LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County. “We’re so grateful to have

partners like Visions Federal Credit Union and M&T Bank. Together, we can provide both

immediate relief and lasting results right here in Broome County.”



We continue to receive a high volume of applications and anticipate community needs will

continue to grow for the foreseeable future. With the generosity of local corporations and

philanthropic partners, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance has been able to

quickly provide critical funding to local nonprofit organizations. As federal CARES Act funding

and public resources flow into the areas of immediate need, the COVID-19 Community

Response Fund Alliance will transition funding to support longer-term recovery efforts.

Support for recovery work will be crucial in the aftermath of this public health and economic

crisis. The COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance remains steadfast in our

commitment to ensure all Broome County residents have the opportunity to meet their full

potential.



We hope you will join us in supporting our community through a contribution to the COVID-19

Community Response Fund. The fund rapidly deploys flexible resources into the community to

support programs and organizations addressing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak across

Broome County.

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to donate via https://www.uwbroome.org/covid-19-community-response-fund/. To donate or get more information: please visit: https://www.uwbroome.org/covid-19-community-response-fund/ or text ACTION to 85511



If you are looking for information and resources, United Way of Broome County is working to

have the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic at the federal, state, and local Broome

County level available to our community. Visit uwbroome.org/latest-information-coronavirus/ to

learn more