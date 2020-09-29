COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance Announces Final Microgrants and Thanks Community

From the United Way of Broome County, Inc:

VESTAL, NEW YORK– In March of this year, local funders including United Way of Broome County, The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, Community Foundation for South Central New York, Dr. C. Clifford and Florence B. Decker Foundation, The Stewart W. and Wilma C. Hoyt Foundation, George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation, and Roger Kresge Foundation, came together to launch the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance.

The fund was established to address urgent needs of community organizations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and since inception, it has rapidly deployed flexible resources into the community through organizations addressing the effects of the outbreak.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund application process has closed with limited remaining funds. The Alliance spent a tremendous amount of time researching supports in our community that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. While many investments have focused primarily on the immediate needs of our community, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has chosen to shift to funding to longer-term initiatives through a series of microgrants.

As of late September, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance determined one of the

areas of most immediate need are our non-profit childcare centers. The community truly appreciates the role childcare centers play in creating a strong foundation for children to succeed academically and socially. The COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance has approved fourteen $500.00 microgrants to local non-profit childcare centers to support efforts, including the purchasing of cleaning supplies and additional PPE. Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance has provided a microgrant of $550.00 to the Broome County Council of Churches’ CHOW program, to support food insecurity across our community.

In total, $387,563.52 has been collected and distributed through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance to 55 local nonprofit agencies; each supports the critical resources for our community. This was all possible with the outpouring support and incredible generosity of the community, including individual donors, corporate, and philanthropic partners. Together, we have impacted the lives of thousands of Broome County residents. Thank you to all who have given, advocated, and donated to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.