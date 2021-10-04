COVID-19 Booster Doses for Tioga County

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

On September 24, 2021, under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) updated emergency use

authorization (EUA), the CDC issued recommendations for a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at

least six months after completion of the primary series for the following individuals:



 65 years of age and older

 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

 18 years of age and older residing in a long-term care setting

 18-49 years of age with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks*

 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of

occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks*



*We encourage anyone who fits into the definitions outlined above to speak with their healthcare

provider regarding the benefits and risks of receiving a third dose. Please note that these

recommendations may change as more information becomes available.

Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers

and health care workers as previously detailed by the CDC:



 First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

 Education staff (teacher, support staff, daycare workers)

 Food and agricultural workers

 Manufacturing workers

 Corrections workers

 U.S. Postal Service workers

 Public transit workers

 Grocery store workers



The EUA amendment for a booster dose does not apply to the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 vaccines, and does not support the use of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose after two doses of the

Moderna or the single-dose J&J vaccination.



Find a COVID-19 vaccine: search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233. You

can also check with your local pharmacy to see if vaccination walk-ins or appointments are available.