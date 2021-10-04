COVID-19 Booster Doses for Tioga County

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:
On September 24, 2021, under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) updated emergency use
authorization (EUA), the CDC issued recommendations for a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at
least six months after completion of the primary series for the following individuals:
65 years of age and older
50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions
18 years of age and older residing in a long-term care setting
18-49 years of age with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks*
18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of
occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks*
*We encourage anyone who fits into the definitions outlined above to speak with their healthcare
provider regarding the benefits and risks of receiving a third dose. Please note that these
recommendations may change as more information becomes available.
Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers
and health care workers as previously detailed by the CDC:
First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
Education staff (teacher, support staff, daycare workers)
Food and agricultural workers
Manufacturing workers
Corrections workers
U.S. Postal Service workers
Public transit workers
Grocery store workers
The EUA amendment for a booster dose does not apply to the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson
COVID-19 vaccines, and does not support the use of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose after two doses of the
Moderna or the single-dose J&J vaccination.
Find a COVID-19 vaccine: search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233. You
can also check with your local pharmacy to see if vaccination walk-ins or appointments are available.