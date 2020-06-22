County Executive Jason Garnar Announces County Facilities to Reopen to Public

Starting Monday, June 22, 2020

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Wednesday

afternoon most county facilities will be reopening to the public on Monday. In March county

facilities were closed to the public as part of the County’s response to COVID-19.



Here is a complete list of County facilities now open to the public:

• Broome County Office Building

o Office for Aging

▪ Limited walk-ins will be accepted. Please call (607) 778-2411.

o Board of Elections

o Clerk’s Office



▪ Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko is re-opening the Broome County

Clerk’s Office effective Monday, June 22, 2020.

▪ The office will be open 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

▪ For the first few weeks, public access will be by appointment only.

Appointments for can be made by contacting ClerkInfo@broomecounty.us

to set up a time.



▪ For information on DMVs click here.

o The Legislature Office

▪ The Legislature Office is now staffed during regular business hours.

▪ You can also contact the office via phone at (607) 778-2131 or by email at

LegClerk@BroomeCounty.us



▪ Contact information for Legislators can also be found on our website

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/legis

▪ FOIL requests can be submitted via the FOIL website

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/foil, by emailing

FOIL.Broome@BroomeCounty.us, by calling (607) 778-2287 or by

visiting the office to complete the request form



o Office of Management and Budget/Treasury

▪ Please mail in tax certificate requests with payment and self-addressed

return envelope

▪ Please send tax payments by mail, receipts will be mailed back

▪ Any requests for certificates of residency should be mailed.

▪ OMB’s mailing address is PO Box 1766, 60 Hawley Street, Binghamton,

NY 13902

▪ To determine the amount of delinquent taxes owed, call (607) 778-2161 or

(607) 778- 2238. Receipts will be mailed.



▪ For your current tax bill contact Broome County Real Property Tax

Services.

o Personnel

o Planning and GIS Mapping Services

▪ Open by appointment only. Visit the Planning page for additional

information. Online mapping requests can be made at http://www.bcgis.com/Website/GISWeb/Portal.htm.

o Purchasing

▪ Purchasing will have limited office hours and be available in person by

appointment only

▪ Please continue to contact us at BCPurchasing@BroomeCounty.us or

(607) 778-2188.



▪ Public Bid Openings will resume as required

o Real Property Tax Services

▪ Residents who need to make tax payments should call the Real Property

Tax Service in advance to determine the details of their payment.

Payments should be mailed in. Payments that must be dropped off in

person should be deposited in a drop-box located in the lobby of the

County Office Building. Call (607) 778-2169 with questions or to make an

appointment.

o Security



▪ Call (607) 778-2107 to make an appointment.

o Veterans Services

▪ If you would like to make an appointment call (607) 778-2147.

• Broome County DPW Highway

• Broome County Health Department

o The Broome County Health Department will be open by appointment only from

June 22- July 5th. Please call ahead to (607) 778-3930 to make an appointment.



• Broome County Landfill

o Due to COVID-19 precautions the handout of recycling/compost bins to the

public is temporarily suspended.

• Broome County Office of Emergency Services

• Broome County Parks

• Broome County Sheriff’s Office

o The administrative building is open to the public for IDs and pistol permits.

o The Civil Office is open.

o Visitation at the Broome County Correctional Facility is still suspended at this

time. Attorneys needing to make contact with clients, please contact visitation for

assistance.



• Broome County Transit

• Career and Community Services Center of Broome County

o Office of Employment and Training by appointment only.

▪ Department of Labor employees will not be on site, no unemployment

insurance information is available.

o Broome County Department of Social Services: This site handles Medicaid,

SNAP, and HEAP benefits. Applicants can apply online for HEAP and SNAP.

You must apply for Medicaid at https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/ (855) 355-5777.

o Broome County Department of Mental Health



▪ Large community-based meetings and court-ordered mental health

evaluations, that have been held via web-based conferencing platform,

will continue to be held virtually for the next several months.

▪ 1:1 client-facing services are determined on a case-by-case basis.

• The Department of Social Services

o The Broome County Department of Social Services’ Main St. office has been

open to the public during the entirety of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This site

handles applications for Public Assistance which include emergency housing

assistance and other Temporary Assistance Programs. Community members can

find the application online and submit the application through the mail, drop box

or by coming into the office.



• Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

o The Box Office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• George R. Harvey Justice Building

o The Probation Department will be open to the public on June 22, 2020. We are

seeing individuals newly sentenced to probation or placed on Pre-Trial Release in

person after they are sentenced or released from the jail, all other clients should

have an appointment, they may contact the department at (607) 778-2121 in order

to speak with their probation officer regarding when to report or to schedule an

appointment.

o Message from the Public Defender’s Office: Defendants are advised to contact the

office by phone to schedule an intake interview at (607) 778-2403.



• Greater Binghamton Airport

o Flights continue as scheduled.

The following facilities remain closed:

• Broome County Dog Shelter

o Remote adoptions continue. Please call (607) 778-2493 and leave a message.

• Broome County Forum Theatre

• Broome County Office for Aging Senior Centers

• Broome County Public Library

o Curbside pickup only.

• Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

o Willow Point’s restrictions on visitation remain in effect.

Changes will be made as we continue to evaluate the situation. You can reach any department by

contacting (607) 778-8000