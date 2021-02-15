County Executive Garnar to Present 2021 State of the County Via Zoom

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced today his 2021 State
of the County will be given Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at 5 p.m. during the Broome County Legislature’s meeting.
The address will take place via Zoom. Due to COVID-19, this year the County Executive will not be continuing his tradition of taking his public addresses into the community.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic we have faced challenges unlike ever before. I look forward to
presenting my State of the County as we move forward through this pandemic and look to the
future,” said County Executive Garnar. “I look forward to highlighting the hard work of our
employees and amazing things that are happening right here in Broome County despite this year
of new challenges.”
The event will be open to the media and public viewing via Zoom. The information is below:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://broome.zoom.us/j/99020145253
Meeting ID: 990 2014 5253
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,99020145253# US (New York)