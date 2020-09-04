County Executive Garnar to Present 2021 Budget Address Via Zoom

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced today his 2021

Budget Address will be given Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5PM during the Broome County

Legislature’s Committee of the Whole meeting.



The address will take place via Zoom. Due to COVID-19, this year the County Executive will not be continuing his tradition of taking his public addresses into the community.



“With the COVID-19 pandemic we have faced challenges unlike ever before. Now we look

ahead to 2021,” said County Executive Garnar. “I look forward to presenting another solid

budget, one that protects our county taxpayers and maintains the services that we all depend on.”



The event will be open to the media and public viewing via Zoom. The information is below:

Topic: September Committee of the Whole

Time: Sep 10, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://broome.zoom.us/j/98633415129?pwd=dkd5bm1LRmU0WjN0WFdyVVV2a0Y4UT09#success

Meeting ID: 986 3341 5129

Passcode: 160515

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,98633415129# US (New York)