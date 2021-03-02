County Executive and Administration to Bring 2021 State of the County Virtually to Towns and Villages

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is once again bringing his State

of the County to municipalities. County Executive Garnar’s administration is continuing the

tradition of taking public addresses into the community, to the residents of Broome County, this

year doing so virtually due to COVID-19.



In February, County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his 2021 State of the County through

Zoom. Highlights of Garnar’s address included recognizing county government’s role in

responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, how the local economy is back on the rise and looking

to the future.



2021 State of the County Tour:



Monday, March 1, 2021 6:00 p.m. City of Binghamton



Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Kirkwood/ 7:30 p.m. Village of Johnson City



Wednesday, March 3, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Union



Thursday, March 4, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Colesville



Monday, March 8, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Dickinson



Tuesday, March 8, 2021 6:00 p.m. Village of Port Dickinson



Wednesday, March 10, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Vestal



Monday, March 15, 2021 6:00 p.m. Village of Endicott



Tuesday, March 16, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Maine



Tuesday, April 13, 2021 7:00 p.m. Village of Deposit

Wednesday, April 17, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Chenango

