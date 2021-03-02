County Executive and Administration to Bring 2021 State of the County Virtually to Towns and Villages

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is once again bringing his State
of the County to municipalities. County Executive Garnar’s administration is continuing the
tradition of taking public addresses into the community, to the residents of Broome County, this
year doing so virtually due to COVID-19.
In February, County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his 2021 State of the County through
Zoom. Highlights of Garnar’s address included recognizing county government’s role in
responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, how the local economy is back on the rise and looking
to the future.
2021 State of the County Tour:
Monday, March 1, 2021 6:00 p.m. City of Binghamton
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Kirkwood/ 7:30 p.m. Village of Johnson City
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Union
Thursday, March 4, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Colesville
Monday, March 8, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Dickinson
Tuesday, March 8, 2021 6:00 p.m. Village of Port Dickinson
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 6:00 p.m. Town of Vestal
Monday, March 15, 2021 6:00 p.m. Village of Endicott
Tuesday, March 16, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Maine
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 7:00 p.m. Village of Deposit
Wednesday, April 17, 2021 7:00 p.m. Town of Chenango