County Executive and Administration to Bring 2020 State of the County to Towns and Villages

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – Broome County is once again bringing its State of the County presentation to municipalities. As with his 2019 State of the County, County Executive Garnar’s administration is continuing the tradition of taking public addresses into the community, to the residents of Broome County.



Over the course of the next weeks, members of County Executive Garnar’s administration will be visiting each municipality. In the first weeks they will be making stops at the Village of Endicott, Town of Conklin, Village of Deposit, Town of Vestal, and Village of Whitney Point. The events are open to the public.



For the full list of scheduled visits click here or visit http://gobroomecounty.com/countyexec/exec.



In February County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his 2020 State of the County at the new Broome County Workforce Development Center in Johnson City. The theme for Garnar’s address was “Broome Works.”



Highlights of Garnar’s address included Broome County Workforce Development, Fixing Broome County’s Finances and Public Safety Highlights. The County Executive also highlighted more than 100 initiatives he has launched since taking office in 2017.