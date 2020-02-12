Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti to host west side Public Safety Town Hall today

From The office of Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti:

Binghamton, NY — Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti (2nd District) will host a public safety town hall for West Side residents on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in the West Middle School Auditorium https://www.google.com/maps/place/West+Middle+School/@42.1001199,-75.9387028,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x32591ec463f0e4bb!8m2!3d42.0995229!4d-75.938794 .



Joining the public safety town hall will be Mayor Richard C. David, District Attorney Michael Korchak, representatives from the Binghamton Police Department, Binghamton Fire Department and City’s Office of Code Enforcement