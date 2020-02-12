Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti to host west side Public Safety Town Hall today

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From The office of Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti:

Binghamton, NY — Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti (2nd District) will host a public safety town hall for West Side residents on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in the West Middle School Auditorium https://www.google.com/maps/place/West+Middle+School/@42.1001199,-75.9387028,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x32591ec463f0e4bb!8m2!3d42.0995229!4d-75.938794 .

Joining the public safety town hall will be Mayor Richard C. David, District Attorney Michael Korchak, representatives from the Binghamton Police Department, Binghamton Fire Department and City’s Office of Code Enforcement

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now