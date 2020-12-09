Councilwoman Resciniti Announces Drive-Through Toy Drive At Recreation Park

From the office of City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti will hold a drive-through toy drive at Recreation Park on Saturday, Dec. 12 to benefit Broome County Toys for Tots.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many local families are struggling more than ever to make ends meet as the holidays approach,” said Councilwoman Resciniti. “The Broome County Toys for Tots program has provided local children and their families with holiday joy for nearly six decades. I’m proud to partner with the Binghamton Police Department to help make sure every child in our community has something special this season. I’m also excited to bring this toy drive to the West Side, where residents have shown their generosity and willingness to help time and again.”

Saturday’s toy drive will take place in the upper parking lot of Recreation Park, off College Street and next to the basketball court.

Residents interested in donating can bring new, unwrapped toys to the parking lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In adherence to social distancing guidelines, residents will stay in their vehicles and drive through the lot to a designated toy drop-off location. Volunteers will be wearing masks, and those dropping off donations are asked to wear masks when they hand their toys to helpers.

The Broome County Toys for Tots program is run by local law enforcement agencies, including the Binghamton Police Department. Since 1962, the program has collected new toys to help local families in need provide gifts for their children during the holidays. Binghamton Police officers have led the program for the last several years.

Broome County Toys for Tots serves local children ages 1 to 10. All toys and proceeds raised help families living in Broome County.