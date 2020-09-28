Coughlin & Gerhart Adds Former New York Supreme Court Justice to Firm

From Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP:

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP is proud to announce the addition of former New York State Supreme Court Justice, Ferris D. Lebous to the firm’s Litigation Practice Group.

“We are honored and excited to have former New York Supreme Court Justice Ferris D. Lebous become part of the Coughlin & Gerhart team. He will add tremendous experience and expertise as part of our firm’s Litigation Practice Group,” said Managing Partner, Mark Gorgos.

Lebous was born in Binghamton, NY and served as an Assistant District Attorney and Senior Assistant District Attorney for Broome County between 1980 and 1982. He then entered private practice and was a member of the Binghamton firm of Pearis, Ressiguie, Kline, Barber & Lebous until his appointment to the Court of Claims by Gov. George E. Pataki on May 7, 1998.

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association and a member and past president of the Broome County Bar Association. He was elected to the Supreme

Court in 2006.

“After leaving the bench at the end of 2019, I was happily retired after my 21 years of service as a trial judge. But, when I received the call from Coughlin & Gerhart about possibly joining their Litigation Practice Group, I realized it was a unique opportunity to provide counsel to their litigators and younger attorneys. I am proud to be returning to private practice with this highly respected law firm,” said Lebous.

Lebous has also served as Village Attorney for the Villages of Whitney Point and Windsor, New York. He was the Town Attorney for the Towns of Sanford and Dickinson, New York, and counsel to the Binghamton/Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Board and has acted as special counsel to the City of Binghamton and the County of Broome.

Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, which was founded in the 1890s, has grown to be a multi-service law firm, consisting of more than 50 lawyers and a professional support staff. The firm’s main office is located at 99 Corporate Drive, Binghamton. It has convenient branch offices located in downtown Binghamton, Bainbridge, Cortland, Hancock, Ithaca, Owego, and Walton, New York and Montrose, Pennsylvania.