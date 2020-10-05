Cortland County Sherriff’s Office Public Assistance Request

From the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office:
On September 21st 2020, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the NYS Police investigated several car larcenies and a burglary of a barn in the Village of Marathon. These larcenies occurred during the overnight hours from September 20th 2020 to September 21st 2020. Images of the suspects were caught on a home security camera. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are seeking assistance from the public of any information regarding the identification and whereabouts of the two suspects in the photographs. It is possible the suspects may have been sleeping in a tent someplace in the area.
This investigation is on-going and anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at (607)758-6151 or Sgt. Stacy Billings at (607)758-5536
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all Citizens of the County to make sure their residences, all outbuildings, and vehicles are locked and secured.