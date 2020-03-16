Cortland County Jail Visitation Suspended due to COVID -19

From the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office:

In an effort to limit the risk of the coronavirus/COVID -19 to inmates and staff, Sheriff Mark E. Helms has temporarily suspended all contact visits at the Cortland County Jail. In addition all services provided by outside vendors including Chaplin services, inmate education and community services will be suspended. The decision to suspend inmate visitation was made in conjunction with Cortland County Health Officials.

Sheriff’s officials will continue to monitor this situation on a daily basis to ensure a safe environment and appropriate action plans until the risk has diminished.