Corrections Officer participated in donation campaign

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

Delhi, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that the No-Shave November campaign sponsored by the Correctional Officers Union at the Sheriff’s Office ended with $1000.00 in donations to two local Delaware County service agencies.

No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. (24) Corrections Officer participated in this year’s campaign and donated $500.00 to the Delaware County Veteran’s Service Agency and $500.00 to Delaware County Safe Against Violence.

Speaking on the event, Sheriff DuMond remarked “I would like to warmly thank Sergeant Donald Simonds for organizing and leading this year’s event as well as the participating Officers for their dedication. I am humbled and honored by their desire in raising awareness as well as their commitment to community service!”.