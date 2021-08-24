Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Tree Identification Walk

From Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Take a guided walk through Cutler Botanic Garden and learn some tree identification techniques and how to use an identification key for some of our native species. Class will be held rain or shine and will meet at the entrance to Cutler Botanic Garden. This is an all outdoor class so please dress for the weather. (In the event of a thunderstorm, class will be cancelled). The cost of the class in $10 per person. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. To register please call 607-772-8953 or visit: www.ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online. Registration will close the morning of the event.

Tree Identification Walk

Thursday, August 26th

6 to 7:30 pm

Cutler Botanic Garden grounds