Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Much Ado in the Garden

BINGHAMTON, NY- Cutler Botanic Garden 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905
Sunday, July 18th from 11 AM to 3 PM – rain or shine
A family-friendly Shakespearean celebration with live music, theater, and costumed characters, set amid the splendor of Cutler Botanic Garden in full bloom.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your gardening questions.
The festival features:
- Performances by members of the Madrigal Choir of Binghamton
- Duo Meridian, a duet on banjo and violin playing early and original music
- Shakespearean scenes performed by the Half Light Theater Company
- Costumed parade and Maypole dance performed by students from the Dance Connection, accompanied by Charlene Thomson.
- Morris and B.F. Harridan’s dancers
- Harp playing by Lauren Floden
- Spinning demonstrations by the Lamb to Loom Guild
- Shakespeare Garden Trail
- Vendors, Plant sales, food, and much more…
Admission free – but your donation will support the event and Cutler Botanic Garden.
Funding is provided, in part, by a project grant from the Broome County Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund.
For more information including a schedule of events see ccebroomecounty.com/events