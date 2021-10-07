Cornell University Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents Grapevine Crafts Workshop

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:
Grapevine Crafts Workshop
Saturday, October 23rd, 2021
1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Ag. Development Center and CBG Grounds
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County
840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905
Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering an outdoor, hands on workshop on making grapevine wreaths. Learn to identify wild grape vines and make a grapevine wreath of various sizes. Suitable for ages 10 and up with accompanying adult. Please bring a pair of pruning shears and garden gloves. Cost of the class is $10 per person. In the event of rain, we will move indoors into a well ventilated space. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. To register, please call (607) 772-8953 or visit: ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online.