Cornell Cooperative Extension starts master composter-recycler program

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Binghamton, NY: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE Broome) will be offering a Master Composter-Recycler program from August 26th through November 11th of this year. Local experts will provide in-depth teaching on composting, recycling, and waste reduction over 10-class training sessions. Applications for the Master Composter-Recycler program are due August 13th. Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6-8 PM at their office located at 840 Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

Trainees will put knowledge gained in class to work by assisting in leading community outreach. Conducting public workshops, working with county schools and groups, building, and maintaining various community compost sites are a few experience opportunities for the trainees.

Those who are interested in joining may be curious to learn more about waste management and meet others who are passionate about waste reduction. Interested parties can contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (607) 772-8953 or email Josh at jse67@cornell.edu. Applications can be found on the CCE website, http://ccebroomecounty.com/environment/master-composter-recycler.