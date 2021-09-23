Cornell Cooperative Extension & Penn State Extension Presents: Exploring the Small Farm Dream

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

During this four part series participants will begin to think through small scale farming as a business (rather than a hobby), learn what it takes to start and manage a farm business, and decide whether that is something they want to pursue. Through in-classroom education, peer support and self-study participants will finish the series ready to answer whether farming is for them, and move onto working through a business plan. Access to guest speakers, local service providers, as well as a farmer panel, will enable participants to gain real-world understanding of the enterprises they are looking to start, or scale up to commercial level.

The cost to attend this workshop is $175 per person, or $275/2 registrations. Registration includes the Exploring the Small Farm Dream workbook, a pre-loaded flash drive with resources and worksheets, a binder and printed worksheets for each session. In addition, a light dinner will be provided each week. For those registering two participants, only one workbook will be provided.

Questions by beginning farmers in NYS should be directed to Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu.

There is a minimum attendance of 20 in order for this series to occur. Please register ASAP, or by October 28th in order to ensure enough program materials and food can be procured. Click here to register. Thank you to AgChoice for their support of this program.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays, Nov 2nd, 3rd, 9th & 10th

5:45-8:30pm

Red Rock BBQ & Catering

33288 SR 171

Susquehanna, Pa 18847, PA 18847