Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County and PlantSTNY to hold day-long series of sessions

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

Annual DEC Credits Day in Tioga County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County teamed up with the regional landscape and nursery association, PlantSTNY, to hold a day-long series of sessions. Topics ranged from turf management to diseases of apples and crabapples to the latest updates on invasive forest pests. Over 65 landscape and nursery professionals heard from researchers and instructors in the field of horticulture. Attendees were from local nurseries, lawn care companies, and Cornell University grounds crew members.

