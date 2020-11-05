Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County to host Virtual Annual Meeting

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting virtually via Zoom Tuesday, December 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

All agriculture/agribusiness producers, community members, government leaders and stakeholders are invited and encouraged to attend.

Beth A. Roberts, Executive Director will present a review of CCE Broome’s response to COVID-19 to ensure the uninterrupted and safe distribution of farm fresh foods and agricultural products and how educators have responded to the critical issues and needs of the community during this challenging year. Donna A. Lupardo, New York State Assemblywoman and Chair, Committee on Agriculture, is the keynote speaker.

Awards will be presented for the O. Cleon Barber and Friend of Extension. Cleon Barber was CCE Broome’s first Executive Director. He is remembered for the improvement of farm profitability and his commitment to improving the quality of life in the agricultural community.

The business meeting portion of the agenda includes the election of the 2021 Board of Directors. All eligible Broome County residents will be able to vote electronically. The slate of nominees includes: Mark Bordeau, Senior Director of Food Services, Broome-Tioga BOCES; Rebecca Harris, Contract Specialist, Broome-Tioga Workforce NY; Michael Olin, Service Manager, Chenango Supply; Arby R. Swift, Retired Vice-President, Farm Credit East: Kellyanne Truesdale, Assistant Vice Present, Business Banking Officers, NBT Bank; and James Ward, Attorney, Law Offices of James D. Ward.

The meeting will conclude with a drawing for “Virtual Door” Real Prizes. All attendees present at the time of the drawing will be eligible to win one of the baskets donated by Taste NY. The “Virtual Door” Real Prizes gift baskets are filled with farm-fresh, locally grown or produced New York State products.

Register for the meeting by December 4 at: https://tinyurl.com/y3qyrocb

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County uses Cornell University’s cutting-edge research and Cooperative Extension’s statewide network of agriculture, environment, 4-H youth development and nutrition teams to ensure their innovative programs serve all Broome County’s residents. For more information call 607-772-8953 or visit: ccebroomecounty.com