Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County to host Autumn Artisan Market

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Binghamton, NY: On Sunday, October 17th, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County will host their 2nd Annual Autumn Artisan Market from 10 am until 2 pm. The market, which will be held in the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, features over 30 local farmers, craft food and beverages, and artisans and craftspeople. A variety of items will be available for sale including textiles, polymer clay and other handmade jewelry, woodworking and wood crafts, hand-poured soy candles, home and seasonal décor, locally made food products, and more.

The market is free to attend. More information can be found at https://fb.me/e/2tQfdb1Yc.