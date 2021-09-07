Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County to host Ag & Art Night Market

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Binghamton, NY: Where can you find local food, farmers, and artisans in one place? Check out the Ag & Art Night Market, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County. The Ag & Art Night Market will be held on Thursday, September 16th. Market hours are 4 to 7 pm.. The Market will be held in the Broome County Regional Farmers Market building.

The Ag & Art Night Market is based on the concept of a “Farm & Flea”, that is, an event that combines local farmers, craft food and beverages, and artisans and craftspeople. Over 40 local vendors will be participating. The market will also have live music, free henna, and hard cider available to purchase if customers wish to “Sip & Shop”.

The market is free to attend. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/281581833441468?active_tab=about.

Questions about the event can be directed to Molly McManus, Market Events Coordinator, at mlm452@cornell.edu or (607) 584-5025.