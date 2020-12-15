Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County recognizes the contributions of Tom Ellis and Jim Ehmke with the O. Cleon Barber and Friend of Extension awards

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, NY. On December 8, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County (CCE-Broome) recognized the numerous contributions of two distinguished members of the community at their 2020 Annual Meeting. Tom Ellis, Tom Ellis Refrigeration A/C & Heating, Inc., received the O. Cleon Barber Award and Jim Ehmke, NewsChannel 34 News Director, received the Friend of Extension Award.

O. Cleon Barber served as an Agricultural Agent for CCE Broome from 1946 to 1971, when he became the organization’s first Executive Director. Barber is remembered for his improvement of farm profitability, encouraging practices such as use of artificial breeding to increase milk production. He was influential in improving the quality of life in the agricultural community. Barber was instrumental in the planning, fund-raising and construction of CCE Broome’s offices, 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton.

Tom Ellis received the O. Cleon Barber Award for his many years of service and dedication to CCE Broome. As a member of the CCE Broome Board of Directors, Ellis was instrumental in the success of a capital campaign that made possible the construction of today’s CCE Broome campus, including the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Taste NY store and Agricultural Development Center. Over 12 years ago, Ellis established a scholarship in honor of his son who was tragically killed in a farming accident. Every year, Broome 4-H members strive to be worthy of this scholarship.

The Friend of Extension Award is given to someone in the community who goes above and beyond in their partnership and support of CCE Broome. Jim Ehmke has partnered with the Association to produce 23 Farm and Food Showcase features, highlighting local farmers and agricultural producers and helping educate the public about the ways agriculture and agribusinesses contribute to the local economy. Recently Ehmke partnered with CCE Broome’s nutrition educators for NewsChannel 34’s Nutrition in the Kitchen series. In accepting the award, Ehmke said, “I am so honored by this recognition, even more so because I respect this organization—and all its staff—so very much.”