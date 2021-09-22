Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: The 4-County Fall Farm Trail October 2nd and 3rd

From Cornell Cooperative Extension:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Tioga County is proud to present the 4-County Fall Farm Trail on October 2nd and 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Families are invited to tour farms throughout Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga Counties while learning about the food that is grown in their own backyard.

The Fall Farm Trail gives the community a chance to learn how food grows, taste farm-fresh treats, interact with farm animals, and meet the community’s food producers—many of whom don’t regularly open their farm to visitors. “The Fall Farm Trail is an opportunity to tell those powerful food and farming stories that will inspire more people to local sustainable agriculture,” said Dana Havas, Agriculture Team Leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension Cortland County.

This is a weekend filled with fun, interactive educational activities at farms throughout the four counties. “We’re excited to collaborate with our partners at Cornell Cooperative Extension to foster local food and agriculture awareness in the community,” commented Adrianne Traub of Seven Valleys Health Coalition which is also assisting with event promotion through USDA LFPP funding.

The Fall Farm Trail event is free and consists of more than a dozen farm stops. Participating farms include Country Wagon in Maine, JADA Hill Farm in Deposit, Hust Roost Farm in Glen Aubrey, Edwards Petting Farm in Binghamton, Apple Hills in Binghamton, Peila View Corn Maze in Bainbridge, Deja Moo in McDonough, Iron Kettle Farm in Candor, Side Hill Acres in Candor, Next Generation Community Farm-CCE Tioga in Candor, Trinity Valley Farm in Cortland, Tartan Acres in Homer, Villnave Family Farm in Little York, and Main Street Farms in Cortland.

Thank you to Senator Akshar and Senator Oberacker for their support of this year’s trail. For more information and a map of the Farm Trail visit www.ccebroomecounty.com or www.facebook.com/4countyfarmtrail.