Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Raising Pigs from Birth to Market

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Do you have an interest in learning how to raise pigs to fill your family’s freezer or to sell for a profit? Join Nichole Anderson, Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County and co-owner of Catskill Cattle Company, Tina James from Minerdale Farm, and Jason Detzel, Livestock Educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County, as we cover all the basics of raising pigs to fill the freezer. This workshop will help you get started, improve your game plan if you are already raising pigs, answer any questions you may have and provide you with many useful resources. The session will feature dynamic speakers, pre-recorded videos on-farm, as well as discussion among the participants. This workshop will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16th from 6-8 pm.

This workshop is supported by the FarmOps initiative through the Cornell Small Farms Program – which has a mission to support existing military members, as well as recently separated, in exploring agriculture as an entrepreneurial enterprise. There is no cost for veterans to attend this workshop, $10 for the general public. Registration is required. Registration Link: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/RaisingPigs_203. Any questions can be directed to Nichole Anderson at nla35@cornell.edu.