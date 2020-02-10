Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Philadelphia Flower Show Bus Trip

Monday, March 2nd, 2020

7:00 a.m.Registration Deadline is Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is offering a bus trip to the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show on Monday, March 2, 2020 with a snow date of Friday, March 6, 2020.

This year’s Flower Show theme is “Riviera Holiday.” The world’s leading floral and garden designers will immerse visitors in the sights, scents, and tastes of the Mediterranean Riviera. Join Broome County Master Gardeners the world’s longest-running and largest indoor flower show.

The cost is $90.00 per person. Price includes bus fare and a ticket to the garden show. The registration deadline is Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Buses will leave the Cracker Barrel (located on Upper Front Street, Binghamton) parking lot at 7:00 a.m. There will be a pick up and drop off stop at the McDonald’s on State Route 11, Hallstead, PA for our friends to the south.

Please choose your pick-up site on the online registration. There will also be a rest stop on the ride down and on the way home. To register please call 607-584-9966 or visit ccebroomecounty.com/events.