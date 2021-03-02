Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents: Learn How to Sell at Farmers Markets

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Have you been considering becoming a vendor at your local farmers market but aren’t sure the first place to start? Do you think the rules and regulations are too strict to sell your products? Maybe you aren’t sure if your product would be a good fit. Or perhaps you have been looking for an additional stream of income and believe that farmers markets are the optimal market channel for you! Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, in partnership with the Markets of Broome County, for a webinar on Tuesday March 16th at 7pm focused on everything you will need to know in order to sell at a farmers market in Broome County, and the region.

This workshop will focus on all aspects of selling at a Farmers’ Market, including permits and insurance, marketing and farmers market incentive programs (such as SNAP, EBT, WIC and FreshConnect) which are a largely growing opportunity for farmers market income. We’ll also cover basic food safety, and products needed to fill niches at the various farmers’ markets in Broome County. There are farmers markets which operate three days a week in Broome County so there are many opportunities to participate in a farmers market. We’ll end with a panel of farmers markets from the region, including the Downtown Courtyard Market (Binghamton), Windsor Farmers Market & Daisy Farmers Market (Whitney Point). The cost will be $10/farm or family. Please register by visiting this link: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/2021sellingatfarmersmkts-2_203. Upon receipt of payment your registration will be complete and you will receive a zoom link the morning of March 16th. Questions can be directed to Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu.