Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County presents: Industrial Hemp Producers Conference

Did you grow industrial hemp in 2019, or are you interested in perhaps adding it to the enterprises on your farm or rural land?

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County on February 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Industrial Hemp Producers Conference.

We have attracted the premier speakers in all areas of hemp, including legal, production, regulations, marketing, evaluation of cultivars and more!

We’ll be kicking it off with opening remarks by NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the chair of the NYS Assembly Agriculture Committee.

Our other speakers include: Scott Kurkoski, Levene, Gouldin and Thompson, LLP; Christopher Logue, NY Ag and Markets; Kaelan Castetter, CEO, CSG Hemp; Dr. Larry Smart, Cornell University; Jen Starr, Cornell University; and Erik Carbone, Tricolla Farms.

The cost of conference is $30 per person and includes lunch. A scholarship for veterans is available.

To register https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/2020hempgrowersconf_203.

For more information or to set up a business booth please contact Brian Aukema at bja14@cornell.edu or 607-584-9967.