Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County presents: Annie’s Project – Risk Management for Women

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Are you a woman engaged in farming in NYS? Would you like to learn and network with other farm women, and learn how to strengthen your farming operation? Join Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Allegany, Broome, Oneida, Steuben, and Seneca counties, along with the Central NY Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops team, for our first virtual Annie’s Project this winter!

Annie’s Project is a six-week online experience designed especially for farm women to help them develop their management and decision-making skills for their farms. Annie’s Project is designed for farm women who have been in farming, or agri-business, or part of the food system for three to five years, and want to develop their understanding, interpretation, and opportunities in sustainable agriculture. Annie’s Project gives farm women the opportunity to learn from female agricultural professionals and network with other women in similar situations.

Annie’s Project provides education in production, price or market, financial, institutional and legal, and human and personal risk. At the end of six weeks, participants will —

· Understand personality types to communicate better with business partners

· Put family living expenses together with other costs of doing business on the farm

· Identify production risks on-farm and prioritize risk management strategies to minimize losses

Interpret balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow projections to make business decisions

· Review labor laws, requirements, and their implications

Develop an inventory of current Human Capitol & make a plan to address any weaknesses and contingency plan if a ‘position’ becomes open

Understand farm family labor vs off farm labor. how to offer benefits & when it’s time to hire outside help

Communicating and expectations of family vs hired labor

Insurances to cover HR

Payroll taxes

· Understand how assets are titled and learn about estate planning tools

· Consider available marketing opportunities

· Understand tools and resources for stress management & farm equipment needs specific to farm women

The cost is $45 for the series and includes a portfolio, access to all presentations and worksheets, access to financial and legal advice, and support from a variety of community partners. FSA Borrower Training Credits are available. The series will take place on Mondays & Thursdays, February 1st-March 11th, 7-8:30pm via Zoom. This year we are waiving the fee for women veterans interested in getting into agriculture. For more information on this, please contact Nina Saeli at ns963@cornell.edu .

To register, click here: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/winter2021anniesproject_203. For more information on the curriculum and program logistics, please contact Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu.