Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and NoMa Host Free Market Swap

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Binghamton, NY – On Saturday March 14th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the 85 Walnut St. Community Center, CCE of Broome County is partnering with NoMa- North of Main community and the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management to host the third Free Market Swap. Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted but still usable and clean items to swap out for items they will use for free. It is not necessary to bring items to participate.

Accepted items include books, kitchenware, games, office supplies, toys, sports gear, etc.

Items that are not accepted include electronics, clothes and other textiles, stuffed animals, opened food or personal products, and anything that needs to be fixed to be used.

This swap will help keep usable goods within the community where they will find another home instead of being sent to the landfill or to be recycled.