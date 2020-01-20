Cordisco’s Chess Centers 11th Annual: Broome County Chess Championship

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Broome County Chess Championship: Francis Cordisco Memorial

January 25th & January 26th 2020

6 Round Swiss, G/75 d/5, $500 Prize Money b/20

Two sections

Open Section: $150 – $75 – $50 trophies 1st – 3rd
Reserve Section: $125-$60-$40 (under 1700) trophies 1st – 3rd

TIEBREAKS 10 MINUTE BLITZ GAMES

US Chess Federation Membership required

Entry fee: Open- $45 Reserve- $40 (cash only)

Non Broome County residents welcome

Schedule: Registration on site 9:00-9:45AM Sat. 1/25/19
Rounds: 10AM – 1PM – 4PM both days

Entry: Cordisco’s Corner Store 308 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901

Non Broome County residents welcome- 1st place trophy Broome residents only

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now