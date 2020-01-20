Cordisco’s Chess Centers 11th Annual: Broome County Chess Championship

Broome County Chess Championship: Francis Cordisco Memorial
January 25th & January 26th 2020
6 Round Swiss, G/75 d/5, $500 Prize Money b/20
Two sections
Open Section: $150 – $75 – $50 trophies 1st – 3rd
Reserve Section: $125-$60-$40 (under 1700) trophies 1st – 3rd
TIEBREAKS 10 MINUTE BLITZ GAMES
US Chess Federation Membership required
Entry fee: Open- $45 Reserve- $40 (cash only)
Schedule: Registration on site 9:00-9:45AM Sat. 1/25/19
Rounds: 10AM – 1PM – 4PM both days
Entry: Cordisco’s Corner Store 308 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY 13901
Non Broome County residents welcome- 1st place trophy Broome residents only