“Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 are partnering together with COPS 4 A CAUSE to give away 21 Apple iPads to area youths that are making a difference in their communities. We are working to promote unity and community spirit among our youth. This give away is open to ALL school aged youth in Broome and Tioga counties. “

Both COPS 4 A CAUSE and the Vestal Elks work hard to give back to the communities in which we live. Please help us to make a positive difference in our community!