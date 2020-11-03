Cops 4 a Cause Donates to Programs Helping Community Members of Local School Districts

On October 29, the local non-profit organization Cops 4 a Cause (C4C) provided generous donations to help students and community members in the Owego Apalachin Central School District and Chenango Valley Central School District. C4C donated $1,500 to Owego Apalachin’s Holiday Food Fund and $1,500 to Chenango Valley’s Warrior Fund.



“We heard about these two great programs and immediately wanted to help,” said Cops

4 a Cause President Scott Pauly. “We know times are difficult and we saw this as an

opportunity to support numerous families in both Broome and Tioga Counties.”



Owego Apalachin’s Holiday Food Fund is a program where staff members typically put

together food baskets for families at Thanksgiving. With the safety precautions

necessary due to COVID, staff coordinators decided that gift cards to local grocery

stores within the school district would be a safer alternative.



“This generous donation from Cops 4 a Cause will allow us to help over 30 additional

families at Thanksgiving,” said Owego Apalachin School Psychologist Robyn Wood.

OA Home-School Coordinator Jennifer Smith added, “We are thankful for this new

connection to allow us to help continue supporting the families within the OA School

District.”



Chenango Valley’s Warrior Fund is a program that addresses the needs of students and

families experiencing financial issues/difficulties. The Warrior Fund is used for items

such as supplies and applications, personal care items, clothing and sneakers, gift

cards for gas and food, and a number of other needs that may arise throughout the

year.



“We have many families who benefit from the Warrior Fund, especially during the

holiday time,” said Chenango Valley High School Counselor Judy Hayes. “This donation

is going to help us serve many families across our community.”



Cops 4 A Cause (C4C) is a 501 c (3) non-profit charity located in New York State that

was founded in 2018. It is composed of active and retired law enforcement

members. The organization’s slogan is “Giving back to the communities where we live

and work!”

Through fundraising efforts, C4C is able to provide financial support to local

organizations, individuals and families at times when they need it most. The C4C goal is

to improve relationships between the community and law enforcement and ultimately

build a foundation for the growth of a stronger safer community.