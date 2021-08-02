Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens 23rd season with a community concert featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble

COOPERSTOWN, NY-The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 23rd season with a free outdoor community concert featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, at the Fenimore Art Museum Lawn on Tuesday, August 10 at 7pm.

The concert, entitled CSMF Musical Kaleidoscope and sponsored by NBT Bank, will feature an eclectic program of repertoire ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop in a musical variety show that is intended as a gift to the Cooperstown community.

“CSMF is thrilled to be partnering with the Caroga Arts Ensemble for our return to the stage,” says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis. “We wanted our first concert to be a gift to the community so that everyone can experience the joy of music after such a difficult year.”

After a pandemic hiatus in the summer of 2020, festival artists are itching to get back to the stage as well.

“The energy and spontaneity that a live audience creates is something that we thrive off of as performers,” says Kyle Price, director of the Caroga Arts Ensemble.

“It inspires us to explore the music in a new way.”

The concert promises to be a joyful celebration of the return of the region’s cultural life, as well as an exciting opportunity for anyone who has spent the past 18 months yearning for the collective effervescence of attending a live concert.

While tickets to this concert had previously been offered in limited quantities, the easing of some health and safety protocols means that this event is now free and open to the public with no tickets required.

(Patrons may still want to reserve a ticket, however; in the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved across the street to the Louis C. Jones Center at the Farmer’s Museum, and will only be open to ticket holders.)

EVENT DETAILS:

CSMF Musical Kaleidoscope: A Gift to the Cooperstown Community, Featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 7:00-9:00pm, Fenimore Art Museum Lawn

A concert for the Cooperstown Community, sponsored by NBT Bank, featuring the Caroga Arts ensemble led by Kyle Price.

This musical variety show will offer an eclectic program spanning genres for a joyous return to the festival stage.

TICKET INFORMATION:

This event is free and open to the public, no tickets required. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Louis C. Jones Center at The Farmers’ Museum, and only attendees with tickets reserved in advance online will be admitted.

To reserve a free ticket for the rain location, please visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org