Consolidated Funding Awards Announced December 2019

From the Tioga County Dept. of Economic Development and Planning:

The 2019 Consolidated Funding Awards were announced by Governor Cuomo in December resulting in Owego awards in the amount of $2,928,000.

The Village of Owego will use a $250,000 Housing and Community Renewal NY Main Street grant to encourage renovation work on North Avenue and a $30,000 Department of Conservation Environmental Planning Grant to complete an engineering report aimed at recommending improvements to their wastewater treatment plant.



The Town of Owego will use Department of Conservation Water Quality Improvement Program funds to construct a salt storage facility and to upgrade their water pollution control plant in the amounts of $500,000 and $2,148,000 respectively.



Village Mayor Michael Baratta stated, “We are pleased to be awarded State funds to further our improvements to the Village and Village systems. The NY Main Street Grant funds will be used in a defined area on North Avenue and will complement the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant efforts.”

The Mayor also indicated that the treatment plant study will provide recommended projects to improve performance by reducing inflow and infiltration in the sanitary sewer collection system.



The Town will benefit by the construction of a salt storage facility to be located adjacent to the new Public Works facility and will prevent salt from entering a primary aquifer.

Additionally, the upgrade to the Town water pollution control plant will help to meet State permit limits for phosphorus and nitrogen, as required by the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).

Town Supervisor Don Castellucci shared, “The project will significantly reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in the effluent and protect the water quality of the Susquehanna River.”



The overall Consolidated Funding Awards made in Tioga County totaled $3,830,000.

Other projects include green infrastructure improvements at the Waterman Conservation Education Center in the amount of $330,000, upgrades to the Midwestern Pet Foods plant in the amount of $118,000, funds to assist with the construction of the Racker Neighborhood Depot in the amount of $424,000 and funds to the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District to complete a road culvert assessment in the amount of $30,000.



County Legislator Marte Sauerbrey commented, “The Southern Tier region received the highest award of Consolidated Funding Application funds at $88.9 million in 2019.

We are very pleased that Tioga County received close to $4 million of that award.” Ms. Sauerbrey went on to say that by continuing to participate and submit projects, we have a greater opportunity to bring dollars to Tioga County.



2019 marked the ninth year of the Consolidated Funding Application process implemented by Governor Cuomo. The program has been tremendously successful and has brought millions of dollars into the Southern Tier Region.