Congresswoman Tenney urges Department of Transportation to approve Greater Binghamton Airport’s

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation to express her support of Greater Binghamton Airport’s application to the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP). This program is designed to help small communities enhance their air services, with individual grants ranging from $20,000 to nearly $1.6 million.



“Securing more flights into the Greater Binghamton Airport would be a huge win for the Southern Tier,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said. “I fully support the airport’s application to the Small Community Air Service Development Program. This program will help the Greater Binghamton Airport grow and compete to attract new flights, which will lead to greater opportunities for economic development and tourism across Broome County.”



“This is an opportunity for our community’s airport to truly grow and compete at a regional level, which will lead, in turn, to more opportunities for our community itself to grow and develop economically,” said Senator Fred Akshar.



“The Greater Binghamton Airport is critically important to Broome County’s economic revitalization. If awarded, this grant would help BGM incentivize airlines, creating new flights and therefore new opportunities for the region. I have also expressed my full support in a letter to the Department of Transportation and will continue to work with all partners to support this asset in our community,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Co-Chair of the NYS Legislative Aviation Caucus.



“This grant will likely be the piece that allows our community to add additional air service as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “The additional air service this can bring will thrust our community forward and set us apart from others in the recovery effort.”



“The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is committed to seeing our local airport thrive,” said Stacey Duncan, President & CEO, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. “We are thankful for Congresswoman Tenney’s support of our local airport and hope to continue to advance the success of BGM together.”



The Greater Binghamton Airport has served the Southern Tier community since 1951. It has expanded every decade since, and today has the potential to be a significant driver of even greater economic growth and development in our community. If the airport were to receive the funding through this program, it could use it for, among others, revenue guarantees, financial assistance for marketing programs, start-up costs and studies. The application process is ongoing and final determinations are not expected for some time.